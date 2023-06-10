Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Vulcan Energy Aktie [Valor: 51215666 / ISIN: AU0000066086]
10.06.2023 10:48:52

EQS-DD: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Vivien Enterprises Pte Ltd, Receipt of 1,000,000 shares of Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. as a result of the conversion of 1,000,000 performance rights

Vulcan Energy
2.20 EUR -0.18%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.06.2023 / 10:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Vivien Enterprises Pte Ltd

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Gavin
Last name(s): Rezos
Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

b) LEI
8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AU0000066086

b) Nature of the transaction


Receipt of 1,000,000 shares of Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. as a result of the conversion of 1,000,000 performance rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 AUD 0.00 AUD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/06/2023; UTC+8

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


10.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Level 2,267 St. Georges Terrace
6000 Perth
Australia
Internet: www.v-er.eu



 
End of News EQS News Service




83757  10.06.2023 CET/CEST



Inside Trading & Investment

