Vulcan Energy Aktie [Valor: 51215666 / ISIN: AU0000066086]
06.12.2023 16:55:36

EQS-DD: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Vincent Ledoux Pedailles, sell

Vulcan Energy
1.38 EUR -2.96%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.12.2023 / 16:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Vincent
Last name(s): Ledoux Pedailles

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Chief Commercial Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

b) LEI
8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AU0000066086

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.650524 USD 80000 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
212041.92 USD 80000 USD

e) Date of the transaction
30/11/2023; UTC+10

f) Place of the transaction




Name: ASX
MIC: XASX


06.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Level 2,267 St. Georges Terrace
6000 Perth
Australia
Internet: www.v-er.eu



 
End of News EQS News Service




87791  06.12.2023 CET/CEST



