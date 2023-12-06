EQS-DD: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Vincent Ledoux Pedailles, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.12.2023 / 16:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Vincent Last name(s): Ledoux Pedailles





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Chief Commercial Officer





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

b) LEI

8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: AU0000066086





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



2.650524 USD 80000 USD





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



212041.92 USD 80000 USD





e) Date of the transaction

30/11/2023; UTC+10

f) Place of the transaction





Name: ASX MIC: XASX





