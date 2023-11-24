EQS-DD: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Rob Ierace, Receipt of 310,909 shares of Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. as a result of the conversion of 310,909 performance rights. Transaction linked to ...

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Vulcan Energy Aktie [Valor: 51215666 / ISIN: AU0000066086]
24.11.2023 19:23:37

EQS-DD: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Rob Ierace, Receipt of 310,909 shares of Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. as a result of the conversion of 310,909 performance rights.

Vulcan Energy
1.43 EUR -1.24%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.11.2023 / 19:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Rob
Last name(s): Ierace

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

b) LEI
8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AU0000066086

b) Nature of the transaction


Receipt of 310,909 shares of Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. as a result of the conversion of 310,909 performance rights. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programme.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 AUD 0.00 AUD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 AUD 0.00 AUD

e) Date of the transaction
23/11/2023; UTC+10

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


24.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Level 2,267 St. Georges Terrace
6000 Perth
Australia
Internet: www.v-er.eu



 
End of News EQS News Service




87561  24.11.2023 CET/CEST



