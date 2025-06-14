Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
14.06.2025 23:35:16

EQS-DD: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Cris Moreno, Receipt of 119,808 shares of Vulcan Energy Resources Limited as a result of the conversion of 119,808 performance rights

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.06.2025 / 23:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Cris
Last name(s): Moreno

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

b) LEI
8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AU0000066086

b) Nature of the transaction
Receipt of 119,808 shares of Vulcan Energy Resources Limited as a result of the conversion of 119,808 performance rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 AUD 0.00 AUD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 AUD 0.00 AUD

e) Date of the transaction
03/06/2025; UTC+10

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Unit 1, Level 11, 1 Spring Street
WA 6000 Perth
Australia
Internet: www.v-er.eu



 
