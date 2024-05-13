Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Vonovia Aktie [Valor: 21644750 / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1]
13.05.2024 13:46:30

EQS-DD: Vonovia SE: Rolf Buch, Granting of 337,760 subscription rights from rights issue capital increase and inseprabably linked dividend entitlements in connection with scrip dividends

Vonovia
27.91 CHF 18.19%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.05.2024 / 13:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Buch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vonovia SE

b) LEI
5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3EX3N6

b) Nature of the transaction


Granting of 337,760 subscription rights from rights issue capital increase and inseprabably linked dividend entitlements in connection with scrip dividends

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


13.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Internet: www.vonovia.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




91461  13.05.2024 CET/CEST



