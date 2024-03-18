|
18.03.2024 10:22:05
EQS-DD: Vonovia SE: Rolf Buch, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|08:07
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:24
|Vonovia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.03.24
|Vonovia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.03.24
|Vonovia Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.03.24
|Vonovia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.03.24