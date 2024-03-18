Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Vonovia Aktie [Valor: 21644750 / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1]
18.03.2024 10:22:05

EQS-DD: Vonovia SE: Rolf Buch, buy

Vonovia
24.17 CHF -3.57%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.03.2024 / 10:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Buch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vonovia SE

b) LEI
5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
24.40 EUR 488000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
24.40 EUR 488000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


18.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Internet: www.vonovia.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




90297  18.03.2024 CET/CEST



