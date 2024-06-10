Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Vonovia Aktie [Valor: 21644750 / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1]
10.06.2024 09:45:50

EQS-DD: Vonovia SE: Philip Grosse, Purchase of new shares exercising subscription rights from rights issue capital increase in connection with scrip dividends

Vonovia
25.67 CHF -2.31%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.06.2024 / 09:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Philip
Last name(s): Grosse

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vonovia SE

b) LEI
5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase of new shares exercising subscription rights from rights issue capital increase in connection with scrip dividends

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
27.630 EUR 44318.52 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
27.630 EUR 44318.52 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


10.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Internet: www.vonovia.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




92183  10.06.2024 CET/CEST



