Voltabox Aktie [Valor: 38444685 / ISIN: DE000A2E4LE9]
13.02.2025 16:30:28

EQS-DD: Voltabox AG: Geraer Batterie-Dienst GmbH, Acquisition of the shares from Triathlon Holding GmbH by way of a share purchase agreement. The transaction is not related to participation in an ...

Voltabox
0.63 CHF -46.87%
Kaufen / Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.02.2025 / 16:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Geraer Batterie-Dienst GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Hartmann
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
Correction in points 4c and 4d

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Voltabox AG

b) LEI
52990067LXA0GDUGW094 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: Bearer ordinary shares without par value (no-par value shares) (WKN A2E4LE / ISIN DE000A2E4LE9)

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of the shares from Triathlon Holding GmbH by way of a share purchase agreement. The transaction is not related to participation in an employee stock ownership plan.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1.24 EUR 3361711 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.24 EUR 3361711 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/02/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


13.02.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Voltabox AG
Technologiepark 32
33100 Paderborn
Germany
Internet: www.voltabox.ag



 
End of News EQS News Service




96971  13.02.2025 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2086103&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

