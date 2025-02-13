EQS-DD: Voltabox AG: Geraer Batterie-Dienst GmbH, Acquisition of the shares from Triathlon Holding GmbH by way of a share purchase agreement. The transaction is not related to participation in an ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.02.2025 / 16:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Geraer Batterie-Dienst GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Martin Last name(s): Hartmann Position: Member of the managing body





b) Amendment

Correction in points 4c and 4d

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Voltabox AG

b) LEI

52990067LXA0GDUGW094

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



Description: Bearer ordinary shares without par value (no-par value shares) (WKN A2E4LE / ISIN DE000A2E4LE9)





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of the shares from Triathlon Holding GmbH by way of a share purchase agreement. The transaction is not related to participation in an employee stock ownership plan.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



1.24 EUR 3361711 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



1.24 EUR 3361711 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

10/02/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





