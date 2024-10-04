Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
voestalpine Aktie [Valor: 414921 / ISIN: AT0000937503]
EQS-DD: voestalpine AG: Hainzl Privatstiftung, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.10.2024 / 09:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Hainzl Privatstiftung

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Franz
Last name(s): Gasselsberger
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
voestalpine AG

b) LEI
529900ZAXBMQDIWPNB72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: AT0000A3FA05

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
99.72 % 1000000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
99.72 % 1000000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/09/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


04.10.2024 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: voestalpine AG
voestalpine-Straße 1
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.voestalpine.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




94605  04.10.2024 CET/CEST



