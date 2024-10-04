|
04.10.2024 09:44:18
EQS-DD: voestalpine AG: Hainzl Privatstiftung, buy
voestalpine
25.79 CHF 2.04%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
04.10.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|voestalpine AG
|voestalpine-Straße 1
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.voestalpine.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
94605 04.10.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu voestalpine AG
|
09:44
|EQS-DD: voestalpine AG: Hainzl Privatstiftung, buy (EQS Group)
|
09:44
|EQS-DD: voestalpine AG: Hainzl Privatstiftung, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
03.10.24
|Verluste in Wien: ATX Prime zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
03.10.24
|EQS-DD: voestalpine AG: Heinrich Schaller, buy (EQS Group)
|
03.10.24
|EQS-DD: voestalpine AG: Heinrich Schaller, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
03.10.24
|Schwacher Handel: ATX schwächelt mittags (finanzen.ch)
|
03.10.24
|Schwache Performance in Wien: ATX startet im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
02.10.24
|Wiener Börse-Handel ATX liegt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels im Minus (finanzen.ch)