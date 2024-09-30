Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
voestalpine Aktie [Valor: 414921 / ISIN: AT0000937503]
30.09.2024 08:12:17

EQS-DD: voestalpine AG: Gerald Mayer, Acquisition: The acquisition was made for a joint securities account with Anna Mayer (person closely related to a person discharging managerial responsibilities).

voestalpine
25.79 CHF 2.04%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.09.2024 / 08:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Gerald
Last name(s): Mayer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
voestalpine AG

b) LEI
529900ZAXBMQDIWPNB72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: AT0000A3FA05

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition: The acquisition was made for a joint securities account with Anna Mayer (person closely related to a person discharging managerial responsibilities).

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
99.731 % 200000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
99.731 % 200000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/09/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


30.09.2024 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: voestalpine AG
voestalpine-Straße 1
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.voestalpine.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




94499  30.09.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1997937&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

