|
30.09.2024 08:12:17
EQS-DD: voestalpine AG: Gerald Mayer, Acquisition: The acquisition was made for a joint securities account with Anna Mayer (person closely related to a person discharging managerial responsibilities).
voestalpine
25.79 CHF 2.04%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
30.09.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|voestalpine AG
|voestalpine-Straße 1
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.voestalpine.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
94499 30.09.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu voestalpine AG
|
08:12
|EQS-DD: voestalpine AG: Gerald Mayer, Acquisition: The acquisition was made for a joint securities account with Anna Mayer (person closely related to a person discharging managerial responsibilities). (EQS Group)
|
27.09.24
|Freitagshandel in Wien: ATX Prime zum Handelsende mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.ch)
|
27.09.24
|Freitagshandel in Wien: ATX beendet die Sitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.ch)
|
27.09.24
|Aufschläge in Wien: ATX Prime verbucht nachmittags Gewinne (finanzen.ch)
|
27.09.24
|Zuversicht in Wien: ATX am Freitagnachmittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.ch)
|
27.09.24
|Optimismus in Wien: ATX am Mittag in Grün (finanzen.ch)
|
27.09.24
|EQS-DD: voestalpine AG: Herbert Eibensteiner, buy (EQS Group)
|
27.09.24
|EQS-DD: voestalpine AG: Herbert Eibensteiner, Kauf (EQS Group)
Analysen zu voestalpine AG
|16.02.23
|voestalpine Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.01.23
|voestalpine Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.10.22
|voestalpine Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.10.22
|voestalpine Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.02.23
|voestalpine Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.01.23
|voestalpine Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.10.22
|voestalpine Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.10.22
|voestalpine Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.02.23
|voestalpine Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.01.23
|voestalpine Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.10.22
|voestalpine Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.10.22
|voestalpine Neutral
|UBS AG