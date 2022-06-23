Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’428 -1.0%  SPI 13’441 -1.0%  Dow 30’483 -0.2%  DAX 12’966 -1.4%  Euro 1.0149 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’421 -1.3%  Gold 1’837 0.0%  Bitcoin 19’734 2.7%  Dollar 0.9659 0.5%  Öl 110.2 0.1% 
1 Aktie gratis

voestalpine Aktie [Valor: 414921 / ISIN: AT0000937503]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.06.2022 09:50:59

EQS-DD: voestalpine AG english

voestalpine
22.50 CHF -10.69%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.06.2022 / 09:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Mag. Dipl.-Ing.
First name: Robert
Last name(s): Ottel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
voestalpine AG

b) LEI
529900ZAXBMQDIWPNB72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000937503

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















Price(s) Volume(s)
21.70 EUR 109 Units
21.70 EUR 304 Units
21.70 EUR 357 Units
21.72 EUR 93 Units
21.72 EUR 357 Units
21.74 EUR 432 Units
21.72 EUR 928 Units
21.72 EUR 885 Units
21.72 EUR 291 Units
21.72 EUR 244 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
21.7183 EUR 4000.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
22/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Wiener Boerse AG
MIC: XWBO


23.06.2022















Language: English
Company: voestalpine AG
voestalpine-Straße 1
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.voestalpine.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




76341  23.06.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1381989&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu voestalpine AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu voestalpine AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
22.06.22 voestalpine Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.06.22 voestalpine Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.06.22 voestalpine Equal Weight Barclays Capital
30.05.22 voestalpine Equal-weight Morgan Stanley
22.02.22 voestalpine Outperform Credit Suisse Group
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Marktupdate 21. Juni: Wie weit drückt die Rezessionsangst die Kurse? | BX Swiss TV

Angesichts des überraschenden Zinsschrittes der SNB herrscht weiterhin Rezessionsangst. Viele Anleger fragen sich, ob die Notenbanken die Inflation in den Griff bekommen. Mehr dazu erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 21. Juni: Wie weit drückt die Rezessionsangst die Kurse? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:43 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Tecan - Zukauf und Wachstum?
08:31 SMI setzt Stabilisierung fort
07:20 Spotify drosselt Neueinstellungen
06:45 Weekly-Hits: Rohstoffe – Positive Aussichten / Zoom Video Communications – Neue Renditechance
22.06.22 Marktüberblick: FMC unter Druck
21.06.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen- u.a. mit 16.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc
21.06.22 Marktupdate 21. Juni: Wie weit drückt die Rezessionsangst die Kurse? | BX Swiss TV
20.06.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10’850.00 19.88
Short 11’198.85 12.39 WSSMAU
Short 11’515.81 9.00 WSSMBU
SMI-Kurs: 10’421.12 23.06.2022 09:53:05
Long 10’011.89 17.55 DSSMQU
Long 9’827.90 13.41 VSSM5U
Long 9’329.99 8.23 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie schwächer: US-Zulassung für Krebs-Kombination Tafinlar+Mekinist - Hohe Investitionen in Kampf gegen tropische Krankheiten
Novartis-Aktie schliesst schwächer: Novartis will nach negativem Patentbescheid alle Optionen prüfen - EU-Zulassung für Lungenkrebs-Mittel Tabrecta
Stagflationssorgen: US-Börsen gehen etwas schwächer aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliesslich mit Verlusten
BlackRock rät Anlegern zu "defensivem Twist" im Depot
Nach Sturz bei Bitcoin & Co: Vermögensverwalter Fidelity glaubt an Nachkaufgelegenheit im aktuell schwachen Krypto-Umfeld
Clariant-Aktie im Minus: Organisations- und Führungsstruktur wird verschlankt
Holcim-Aktie beendet Handelstag in Rot. Übernahme des Dach- und Dämmstoffgeschäft von SES
Wisekey-Aktie steigt: Starkes Umsatzwachstum im Halbleiter-Geschäft
Credit Suisse-Aktie schlussendlich leichter: CS-Anlagestiftung schliesst Kapitalerhöhung für Immofonds ab
Konjunktursorgen halten an: SMI und DAX deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen freundlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit