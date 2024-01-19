Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Fonterelli SPAC 2 Aktie [Valor: 118813979 / ISIN: DE000A3MQR65]
19.01.2024 09:48:51

EQS-DD: Viromed Medical AG: Perbamed Invest GmbH, buy

Fonterelli SPAC 2
3.60 EUR -2.17%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.01.2024 / 09:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Perbamed Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Perbandt
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Viromed Medical AG

b) LEI
894500XR05MYCVCCR171 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3MQR65

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
3.9000 EUR 2340.0000 EUR
3.8000 EUR 950.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
3.8706 EUR 3290.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Düsseldorf
MIC: XDUS


19.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Viromed Medical AG
Flensburger Straße 18
25421 Pinneberg
Germany
Internet: https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/



 
End of News EQS News Service




88999  19.01.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1818327&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

