18.12.2023 11:42:58

EQS-DD: Viromed Medical AG: Perbamed Invest GmbH, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.12.2023 / 11:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Perbamed Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Perbandt
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Viromed Medical AG

b) LEI
894500XR05MYCVCCR171 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3MQR65

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.44 EUR 244.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.44 EUR 244.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Hamburg
MIC: XHAM


18.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Viromed Medical AG
Flensburger Straße 18
25421 Pinneberg
Germany
Internet: https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/



 
End of News EQS News Service




88131  18.12.2023 CET/CEST



