Vienna Insurance Aktie [Valor: 2188152 / ISIN: AT0000908504]
22.03.2023 17:03:47

EQS-DD: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Herta Geyer, buy

Vienna Insurance
25.60 CHF 13.73%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.03.2023 / 17:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Herta
Last name(s): Geyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Günter
Last name(s): Geyer
Position: Chairman of the Supervisory Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

b) LEI
549300JCRU23I1THU176 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000908504

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
















Price(s) Volume(s)
24.00 EUR 316 Units
24.00 EUR 500 Units
24.00 EUR 43 Units
24.00 EUR 90 Units
23.95 EUR 128 Units
23.95 EUR 99 Units
23.95 EUR 74 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
23.98796 EUR 1250 Units

e) Date of the transaction
20/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


22.03.2023 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
1010 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.vig.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




81897  22.03.2023 CET/CEST



