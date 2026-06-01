Verve Group Aktie 123779510 / SE0018538068
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01.06.2026 13:46:57
EQS-DD: Verve Group SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
Verve Group SE: Bodhivas GmbH, Purchase
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities and of persons closely associated with them
a) Name
Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Person closely associated with:
First name: Remco
Last name(s): Westermann
Position: Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/Managing Director
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Verve Group SE
b) LEI
391200UIIWMXRLGARB95
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: SE0018538068
b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase
c) Price(s), volume and date of the transaction(s)
e) Date of the transaction
9 March 2026; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA / Nasdaq First North
MIC: XETR / XSTO
01.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Verve Group SE
|Humlegårdsgatan 19 A,
|11446 Stockholm
|Sweden
|Internet:
|www.verve.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105278 01.06.2026 CET/CEST
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