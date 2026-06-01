EQS-DD: Verve Group SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



Verve Group SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.06.2026 / 13:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities and of persons closely associated with them

a) Name

Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH



2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Person closely associated with:

First name: Remco

Last name(s): Westermann

Position: Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/Managing Director



b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Verve Group SE



b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95



4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share

ISIN: SE0018538068



b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase



c) Price(s), volume and date of the transaction(s)

27.05. Currency Price per share Number of shares Volume Xetra EUR 1,55 140.000 216.730,14 Nasdaq SEK 17,12 200.000 3.423.168,52 28.05. Currency Price per share Number of shares Volume Xetra EUR 1,64 100.000 164.386,42 Nasdaq SEK 17,78 210.000 3.734.519,91 29.05. Currency Price per share Number of shares Volume Xetra EUR 1,78 155.000 275.445,69 Nasdaq SEK 19,14 325.000 6.221.162,84 Aggregiert Currency Price per share Number of shares Volume Xetra EUR 1,66 395.000 656.562,25 Nasdaq SEK 18,20 735.000 13.378.851,27

e) Date of the transaction

9 March 2026; UTC+1



f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA /

MIC: XETR / XSTO



Verve Group SE: Bodhivas GmbH, Purchase1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities and of persons closely associated with thema) NameName and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH2. Reason for the notificationa) Position/statusPerson closely associated with:First name: RemcoLast name(s): WestermannPosition: Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/Managing Directorb) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitora) NameVerve Group SEb) LEI391200UIIWMXRLGARB954. Details of the transaction(s)a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeType: ShareISIN: SE0018538068b) Nature of the transactionPurchasec) Price(s), volume and date of the transaction(s)e) Date of the transaction9 March 2026; UTC+1f) Place of the transactionName: XETRA / Nasdaq First NorthMIC: XETR / XSTO

01.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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