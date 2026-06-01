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Verve Group Aktie 123779510 / SE0018538068

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01.06.2026 13:46:57

EQS-DD: Verve Group SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Verve Group
1.71 EUR -2.67%
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Verve Group SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.06.2026 / 13:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Verve Group SE: Bodhivas GmbH, Purchase

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities and of persons closely associated with them
a) Name
Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH

2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Person closely associated with:
First name: Remco
Last name(s): Westermann
Position: Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/Managing Director

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Verve Group SE

b) LEI
391200UIIWMXRLGARB95

4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: SE0018538068

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase

c) Price(s), volume and date of the transaction(s)
 
27.05. Currency Price per share Number of shares Volume
Xetra EUR 1,55 140.000 216.730,14
Nasdaq SEK 17,12 200.000 3.423.168,52
         
28.05. Currency Price per share Number of shares Volume
Xetra EUR 1,64 100.000 164.386,42
Nasdaq SEK 17,78 210.000 3.734.519,91
         
29.05. Currency Price per share Number of shares Volume
Xetra EUR 1,78 155.000 275.445,69
Nasdaq SEK 19,14 325.000 6.221.162,84
         
Aggregiert Currency Price per share Number of shares Volume
Xetra EUR 1,66 395.000 656.562,25
Nasdaq SEK 18,20 735.000 13.378.851,27

e) Date of the transaction
9 March 2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA / Nasdaq First North
MIC: XETR / XSTO

 

01.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Verve Group SE
Humlegårdsgatan 19 A,
11446 Stockholm
Sweden
Internet: www.verve.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105278  01.06.2026 CET/CEST





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