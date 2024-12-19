EQS-DD: Verve Group SE: Global PE Invest GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.12.2024 / 06:39 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Global PE Invest GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Paul Last name(s): Echt Position: Chief Financial Officer (CFO)





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Verve Group SE

b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: SE0018538068





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



41.00 SEK 2808500.00 SEK





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



41.0000 SEK 2808500.0000 SEK





e) Date of the transaction

18/12/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Nasdaq Stockholm MIC: XSTO





