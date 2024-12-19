Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
MGI - Media and Games Invest Aktie [Valor: 123779510 / ISIN: SE0018538068]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS-DD: Verve Group SE: Global PE Invest GmbH, buy

MGI - Media and Games Invest
3.30 EUR -2.51%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.12.2024 / 06:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Global PE Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Paul
Last name(s): Echt
Position: Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Verve Group SE

b) LEI
391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: SE0018538068

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
41.00 SEK 2808500.00 SEK

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
41.0000 SEK 2808500.0000 SEK

e) Date of the transaction
18/12/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Nasdaq Stockholm
MIC: XSTO


19.12.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Verve Group SE
c/o Match2One AB, Stureplan 6
114 35 Stockholm
Sweden
Internet: www.mgi-se.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




96051  19.12.2024 CET/CEST



