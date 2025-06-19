Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
19.06.2025 11:35:32

EQS-DD: Verve Group SE: Bodhivas GmbH, buy

Verve Group
2.49 EUR -0.80%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.06.2025 / 11:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Remco
Last name(s): Westermann
Position: Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/Managing Director

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Verve Group SE

b) LEI
391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: SE0018538068

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
27.7515478 SEK 2,039,738.76 SEK

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
27.7515 SEK 2,039,738.7600 SEK

e) Date of the transaction
18/06/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Nasdaq First North Stockholm
MIC: XSTO


19.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Verve Group SE
Humlegårdsgatan 19 A,
11446 Stockholm
Sweden
Internet: www.verve.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




99462  19.06.2025 CET/CEST





