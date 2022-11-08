EQS-DD: VERIANOS SE: Eurofinleading Fiduciaria S.p.A., buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.11.2022 / 12:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Eurofinleading Fiduciaria S.p.A.





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Herr First name: Piero Last name(s): Munari Position: Member of the Board of Directors





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

VERIANOS SE

b) LEI

391200FPIT0AHTWFZY34

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument



ISIN: DE000A30VG50





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



100000.00 EUR 100000.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



100000.00 EUR 100000.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

03/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





