VERIANOS Aktie [Valor: 10722173 / ISIN: DE000A0Z2Y48]
08.11.2022 12:59:59

EQS-DD: VERIANOS SE: Eurofinleading Fiduciaria S.p.A., buy

VERIANOS
0.92 CHF 0.66%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.11.2022 / 12:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Eurofinleading Fiduciaria S.p.A.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Herr
First name: Piero
Last name(s): Munari
Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VERIANOS SE

b) LEI
391200FPIT0AHTWFZY34 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A30VG50

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
100000.00 EUR 100000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
100000.00 EUR 100000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


08.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: VERIANOS SE
Gürzenichstraße 21
50667 Cologne
Germany
End of News EQS News Service




79141  08.11.2022 CET/CEST



