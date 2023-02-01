EQS-DD: VERBUND AG: Ing. Wolfgang Liebscher, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.02.2023 / 16:38 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Ing. First name: Wolfgang Last name(s): Liebscher





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

VERBUND AG

b) LEI

5299006UDSEJCTTEJS30

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument



ISIN: DE000HVB7EH5





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



100.00 % 7000.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

30/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

01.02.2023 CET/CEST





