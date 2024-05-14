|
14.05.2024 15:52:40
EQS-DD: VERBUND AG: Dr. Susanna Zapreva-Hennerbichler, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
14.05.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERBUND AG
|Am Hof 6A
|1010 Wien
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.verbund.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
91533 14.05.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Verbund AG
|
15:58
|Dienstagshandel in Wien: Börsianer lassen ATX Prime steigen (finanzen.ch)
|
15:52
|EQS-DD: VERBUND AG: Dr. Susanna Zapreva-Hennerbichler, buy (EQS Group)
|
15:52
|EQS-DD: VERBUND AG: Dr. Susanna Zapreva-Hennerbichler, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
15:29
|EQS-DD: VERBUND AG: Mag. Dr. Achim Kaspar, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
15:29
|EQS-DD: VERBUND AG: Mag. Dr. Achim Kaspar, buy (EQS Group)
|
15:21
|EQS-DD: VERBUND AG: Dr. Peter F. Kollmann, buy (EQS Group)
|
15:21
|EQS-DD: VERBUND AG: Dr. Peter F. Kollmann, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
15:14
|EQS-DD: VERBUND AG: Mag. Dr. MBA Michael Strugl, buy (EQS Group)