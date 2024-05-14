Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’761 -0.1%  SPI 15’716 0.0%  Dow 39’478 0.1%  DAX 18’716 -0.1%  Euro 0.9799 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’077 0.0%  Gold 2’352 0.7%  Bitcoin 55’922 -2.1%  Dollar 0.9059 -0.2%  Öl 82.9 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Holcim1221405Novartis1200526GameStop2274310Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Alcon43249246Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Delivery Hero-Aktie +21 Prozent: Delivery Hero trennt sich von Foodpanda-Geschäft in Taiwan - Verkauf an Uber
Brenntag-Aktie bricht ein: Brenntag leidet unter Preisdruck
Rheinmetall-Aktie sackt dennoch ab: Rheinmetall vermeldet Plus bei Umsatz und Gewinn
Bayer-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Bayer im ersten Quartal besser als erwartet
Home Depot-Aktie im Minus: Home Depot vermeldet zum Jahresstart schwächeres Geschäft
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Verbund Aktie [Valor: 430175 / ISIN: AT0000746409]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.05.2024 15:52:40

EQS-DD: VERBUND AG: Dr. Susanna Zapreva-Hennerbichler, buy

finanzen.net zero Verbund-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Verbund
67.60 CHF -12.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.05.2024 / 15:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Susanna
Last name(s): Zapreva-Hennerbichler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VERBUND AG

b) LEI
5299006UDSEJCTTEJS30 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000746409

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
71.793767 EUR 764 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
71.793767 EUR 764 Units

e) Date of the transaction
08/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: WIENER BOERSE AG
MIC: XWBO


14.05.2024 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: VERBUND AG
Am Hof 6A
1010 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.verbund.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




91533  14.05.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1902979&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Verbund AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten