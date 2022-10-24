|
24.10.2022 14:10:53
EQS-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG english
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
62.42 CHF -2.85%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
24.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
|Thura Mark 18
|06780 Zörbig
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.verbio.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
78995 24.10.2022 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
|
14:11
|EQS-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG english (EQS Group)
|
14:10
|EQS-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
14:10
|EQS-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG english (EQS Group)
|
14:10
|EQS-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
14:10
|EQS-PVR: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
14:10
|EQS-PVR: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
14:10