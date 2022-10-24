SMI 10'595 1.7%  SPI 13'550 1.7%  Dow 31'083 2.5%  DAX 12'953 1.7%  Euro 0.9853 0.1%  EStoxx50 3'536 1.7%  Gold 1'648 -0.6%  Bitcoin 19'418 -0.5%  Dollar 1.0003 0.5%  Öl 92.5 -1.2% 
CS-Aktie fester: Credit Suisse verkauft 30%-Beteiligung an Energy Infrastructure Partners - CS braucht wohl trotzdem Kapitalerhöhung
China als Währungsmanipulator? So beeinflusst die chinesische Zentralbank den Kurs des Renminbi Yuan
Euroraum-Wirtschaft im Oktober schwächer als erwartet
Huber+Suhner-Aktie springt an: Huber+Suhner wächst auch im dritten Quartal stark - Umsatzprognose angehoben
E.ON-Aktie gewinnt: E.ON will Energieverbrauch deutlich senken - Einsparen beim Heizen und bei Beleuchtung
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Aktie [Valor: 2731349 / ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6]
24.10.2022 14:11:00

EQS-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG english

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
62.42 CHF -2.85%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.10.2022 / 14:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Theodor
Last name(s): Niesmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

b) LEI
529900W51PINCFFALS96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6

b) Nature of the transaction


Donation of 100,000 shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.0 EUR 0.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


24.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Thura Mark 18
06780 Zörbig
Germany
Internet: www.verbio.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




78991  24.10.2022 CET/CEST



