EQS-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



24.10.2022 / 14:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Theodor Last name(s): Niesmann





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

b) LEI

529900W51PINCFFALS96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6





b) Nature of the transaction

Donation of 100,000 shares





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.0 EUR 0.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

19/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % Credit Suisse Group AG 119323917 49.00 % 20.00 % Tesla Inc. 119323918 54.00 % 19.00 % AMS AG 119323919 49.00 % 17.70 % 24.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





