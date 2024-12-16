Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
United Labels Aktie [Valor: 1077775 / ISIN: DE0005489561]
EQS-DD: United Labels AG: Facility Management Muenster GmbH, buy

United Labels
1.41 EUR -3.42%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.12.2024 / 14:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Facility Management Muenster GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Boder
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
United Labels AG

b) LEI
5299000WCG41FM5SV917 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005489561

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.14 EUR 90881.52 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.14 EUR 90881.52 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/12/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


16.12.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: United Labels AG
Gildenstr. 6
48157 Münster
Germany
Internet: www.unitedlabels.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




95967  16.12.2024 CET/CEST



