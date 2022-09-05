Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
UNIQA Insurance Aktie [Valor: 1004913 / ISIN: AT0000821103]
05.09.2022 15:22:52

EQS-DD: UNIQA Insurance Group AG english

UNIQA Insurance
7.78 CHF -8.50%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.09.2022 / 15:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Eichler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
UNIQA Insurance Group AG

b) LEI
529900OOW8ELHOXWZP82 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000821103

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
6.59 EUR 2000.00 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.59 EUR 2000.00 Units

e) Date of the transaction
02/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: VIENNA STOCK EXCHANGE
MIC: XVIE


05.09.2022 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: UNIQA Insurance Group AG
Untere Donaustraße 21
1029 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.uniqagroup.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




77865  05.09.2022 CET/CEST



