UNIQA Insurance Aktie [Valor: 1004913 / ISIN: AT0000821103]
EQS-DD: UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Dr. Erik Leyers, buy

UNIQA Insurance
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.05.2023 / 17:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Erik
Last name(s): Leyers

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
UNIQA Insurance Group AG

b) LEI
529900OOW8ELHOXWZP82 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000821103

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
8.12 EUR 1100 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
8.12 EUR 1100 Units

e) Date of the transaction
30/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XVIE


30.05.2023 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: UNIQA Insurance Group AG
Untere Donaustraße 21
1029 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.uniqagroup.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




83479  30.05.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1645213&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

