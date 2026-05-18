tonies Aktie 111333150 / LU2333563281
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18.05.2026 09:00:31
EQS-DD: tonies SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
Notes
1 For natural persons: the first name and the last name(s). For legal persons: full name including legal form as provided for in the register where it is incorporated, if applicable.
2 For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: the position occupied within the issuer, emission allowances market participant/auction platform/auctioneer/auction monitor should be indicated, e.g. CEO, CFO. For persons closely accociated:
3 Indication that this is an initial notification or an amendment to prior notifications. In case of amendment, explain the error that this notification is amending.
4 Full name of the entity.
5 Legal Entity Identifier code in accordance with ISO 17442 LEI code.
6 Indication as to the nature of the instrument:
7 Instrument identification code as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.
8 Description of the transaction type using, where applicable, the type of transaction identified in Article 10 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 adopted under Article 19(14) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 or a specific example set out in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, it shall be indicated whether the transaction is linked to the exercise of a share option programme.
9 Where more than one transaction of the same nature (purchases, sales, lendings, borrows, ...) on the same financial instrument or emission allowance are executed on the same day and on the same place of transaction, prices and volumes of these transactions shall be reported in this field, in a two columns form as presented above, inserting as many lines as needed. Using the data standards for price and quantity, including where applicable the price currency and the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.
10 The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when these transactions:
Using the data standard for quantity, including where applicable the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.
11 Price information:
Using the data standard for price, including where applicable the price currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.
12 Date of the particular day of execution of the notified transaction. Using the ISO 8601 date format: YYYY-MM-DD; UTC time.
13 Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the systematic internaliser or the organised trading platform outside of the Union where the transaction was executed as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014, or if the transaction was not executed on any of the above mentioned venues, please mention "outside a trading venue".
18.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tonies SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104934 18.05.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Logitech: Die Richtung stimmt
Der Hardwarehersteller hat überzeugende Zahlen vorgelegt und möchte das operative Momentum beibehalten. An der Börse ist Logitech zwar zunächst an einem technischen Widerstand gescheitert - die Chance auf den Ausbruch nach oben ist aber intakt.Weiterlesen!
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|tonies Buy
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|14.05.26
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|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.02.26
|tonies Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.02.26
|tonies Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Finanzielle Bildung vorantreiben
Auf der grössten Anlegermesse Europas sprechen wir mit Lisa Osada über ihren Weg als Finfluencerin, die Bedeutung von finanzieller Bildung und ihre persönliche Investmentstrategie. Frisch ausgezeichnet als Finfluencerin des Jahres gibt sie spannende Einblicke in ihr Depot und ihre Herangehensweise an den Vermögensaufbau.
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