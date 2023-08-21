Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Tion Renewables Aktie [Valor: 51197506 / ISIN: DE000A2YN371]
21.08.2023 23:01:01

EQS-DD: Tion Renewables AG: Dr Martin Navid Siddiqui, sell

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.08.2023 / 23:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr
First name: Martin Navid
Last name(s): Siddiqui

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Tion Renewables AG

b) LEI
529900Y3K1U2XX4HGM05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN371

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
31.61 EUR 58415.28 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
31.61 EUR 58415.28 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


21.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Tion Renewables AG
Bavariafilmplatz 7, Gebäude 49
82031 Gruenwald
Germany
Internet: www.tion-renewables.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




85331  21.08.2023 CET/CEST



