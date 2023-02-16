SMI 11'195 -0.7%  SPI 14'422 -0.7%  Dow 33'970 -0.5%  DAX 15'534 0.2%  Euro 0.9881 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'297 0.4%  Gold 1'843 0.5%  Bitcoin 22'947 2.2%  Dollar 0.9243 0.0%  Öl 85.6 0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Tezos kaufen - Tipps und Tricks zum XTZ-Handel
Nach durchwachsenem Jahr 2022: Stehen den Schweizer Privatbanken schwierige Zeiten bevor?
Ausblick: Allianz gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Ausblick: Dropbox stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Newron-Aktie zündet den Turbo: Newron-Medikament gegen Schizophrenie ist auch nach einem Jahr noch wirksam
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

thyssenkrupp Aktie [Valor: 412006 / ISIN: DE0007500001]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.02.2023 18:19:09

EQS-DD: thyssenkrupp AG: Martina Merz, buy

thyssenkrupp
6.50 CHF -8.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.02.2023 / 18:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Martina
Last name(s): Merz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
thyssenkrupp AG

b) LEI
549300UDG16DOYUPR330 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007500001

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
6.83 EUR 101301.75 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.83 EUR 101301.75 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


16.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp Allee 1
45143 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com

Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations


 
End of News EQS News Service




80981  16.02.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1562161&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu thyssenkrupp AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten