thyssenkrupp Aktie [Valor: 412006 / ISIN: DE0007500001]
16.02.2023 18:22:52

EQS-DD: thyssenkrupp AG: Dr. Klaus Keysberg, buy

thyssenkrupp
6.50 CHF -8.08%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.02.2023 / 18:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Keysberg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
thyssenkrupp AG

b) LEI
549300UDG16DOYUPR330 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007500001

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
6.83 EUR 54047.19 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.83 EUR 54047.19 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


16.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp Allee 1
45143 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com

Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations


 
End of News EQS News Service




80985  16.02.2023 CET/CEST



Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'642.22 19.84 IXSSMU
Short 11'890.11 13.75 TSSMBU
Short 12'319.77 8.97 DSSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'194.91 16.02.2023 17:31:20
Long 10'772.31 19.84 MFSSMU
Long 10'484.63 13.34 A6SSMU
Long 10'070.65 8.89 VSSM5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

