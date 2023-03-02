SMI 11'116 0.5%  SPI 14'324 0.4%  Dow 32'764 0.3%  DAX 15'287 -0.1%  Euro 0.9986 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'226 0.3%  Gold 1'837 0.0%  Bitcoin 21'963 -1.2%  Dollar 0.9416 0.2%  Öl 84.7 0.3% 
02.03.2023 15:38:57

EQS-DD: The Social Chain AG: FORTUNA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, Pledging of 380,000 shares in The Social Chain AG as part of a credit transaction

The Social Chain
4.09 EUR -0.24%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.03.2023 / 15:38 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: FORTUNA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Georg
Last name(s): Kofler
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
The Social Chain AG

b) LEI
529900ZARRZWUT1YO213 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1YC996

b) Nature of the transaction


Pledging of 380,000 shares in The Social Chain AG as part of a credit transaction

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
01/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


02.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: The Social Chain AG
Gormannstraße 22
10119 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.thesocialchain.ag/



 
End of News EQS News Service




81309  02.03.2023 CET/CEST



