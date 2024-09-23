EQS-DD: The Platform Group AG: Reinhard Hetkamp, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.09.2024 / 14:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Reinhard Last name(s): Hetkamp





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: CFO





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

The Platform Group AG

b) LEI

391200T7OHCG8YPRQW61

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



8.4000 EUR 15136.8000 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



8.4000 EUR 15136.8000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

23/09/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Lang & Schwarz Trade Center MIC: LSSI





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

23.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





