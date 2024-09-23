Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
The Platform Group Aktie [Valor: 57796644 / ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1]
23.09.2024 14:25:14

EQS-DD: The Platform Group AG: Reinhard Hetkamp, buy

The Platform Group
8.28 EUR -2.59%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.09.2024 / 14:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Reinhard
Last name(s): Hetkamp

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: CFO

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
The Platform Group AG

b) LEI
391200T7OHCG8YPRQW61 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
8.4000 EUR 15136.8000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
8.4000 EUR 15136.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/09/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Lang & Schwarz Trade Center
MIC: LSSI


23.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: The Platform Group AG
Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
40589 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: https://the-platform-group.com/



 
End of News EQS News Service




94419  23.09.2024 CET/CEST



