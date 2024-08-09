Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’877 0.4%  SPI 15’811 0.5%  Dow 39’447 0.0%  DAX 17’713 0.2%  Euro 0.9438 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’675 0.1%  Gold 2’429 0.1%  Bitcoin 52’172 -2.7%  Dollar 0.8639 -0.3%  Öl 79.5 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Meyer Burger Technology135706599Lonza1384101Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Holcim-Aktie: Holcim übernimmt wohl zwei Zementfirmen in Peru
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Nach BTC- und ETH-ETFs: BlackRock hält weitere Krypto-ETFs für eher uninteressant
Darum gewinnt der Franken zu Euro und Dollar
Merck-Aktie im Minus: Merck & Co sichert sich Prüfpräparat für Milliardenbetrag
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

The Platform Group Aktie [Valor: 57796644 / ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.08.2024 17:00:21

EQS-DD: The Platform Group AG: Dr. Dominik Pasqual Benner, buy

The Platform Group
8.62 EUR -3.36%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.08.2024 / 17:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Dominik Pasqual
Last name(s): Benner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
The Platform Group AG

b) LEI
391200T7OHCG8YPRQW61 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
8.6249 EUR 14662.3300 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
8.6249 EUR 14662.3300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


09.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: The Platform Group AG
Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
40589 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: https://the-platform-group.com/



 
End of News EQS News Service




93495  09.08.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1965261&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu The Platform Group AG Inhaber-Akt

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu The Platform Group AG Inhaber-Akt

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Dollarama , TransDigm & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ TransDigm
✅ Dollarama
✅ Eli Lilly and Company

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Dollarama, TransDigm & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:38 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
09:16 Marktüberblick: Berichtssaison macht Kurse
09:03 SMI zeigt sich widerstandsfähig
06:19 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Wieder über der 2‘400-Dollar-Marke
08.08.24 Julius Bär: 8.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf u-blox Holding AG
08.08.24 Der Porsche-Motor stottert
06.08.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
06.08.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Dollarama, TransDigm & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch
02.08.24 One Farmer’s Approach to the 2024 Growing Season
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’318.51 19.58 ULUSTU
Short 12’577.20 13.62 OGSSMU
Short 13’033.81 8.94 0MSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’876.37 09.08.2024 17:21:33
Long 11’342.45 19.42 UQBGSU
Long 11’093.19 13.78 SSSMPU
Long 10’631.08 8.97 SSOMUU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ripple News: SEC-Urteil bringt XRP Kurs Explosion
Darum endet die Erholung des Euro
Zurich-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Zurich kann Gewinn deutlich steigern
Super Micro-Aktie fällt wegen Ausblick: Super Micro Computer mit Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung - Aktiensplit angekündigt
NVIDIA & AMD gewinnen: Analysten raten zum Kauf
Varta-Aktie im Plus: Michael Tojner plant, Varta als Gesamtheit zu erhalten
Ausblick: Plug Power präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Grund zur Sorge? Buffett stockt Cash-Bestand erheblich auf: Einläuten einer Marktkorrektur?
Plug Power-Aktie dennoch stabil: Plug Power macht viel weniger Umsatz als erwartet
Allianz-Aktie profitiert: Allianz verdient kräftig - weitet Rückkauf eigener Aktien erheblich aus - Kritik am Hochwasserschutz

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit