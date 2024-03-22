Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’702 0.0%  SPI 15’367 -0.1%  Dow 39’781 0.7%  DAX 18’184 0.0%  Euro 0.9749 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’033 -0.4%  Gold 2’167 -0.7%  Bitcoin 59’086 0.5%  Dollar 0.9010 0.4%  Öl 85.6 0.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Reddit133254246Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Galderma133539272Helvetia46664220Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343
Top News
Reddit-IPO ein voller Erfolg: Skeptische Experten warnen aber vor Überschwang
ifo-Geschäftsklima im März höher als gedacht
Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Vormittag um die Kurse der Commodities
adidas-Analyse: Jefferies & Company Inc. verleiht adidas-Aktie Hold in jüngster Analyse
MDAX-Papier Knorr-Bremse-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Knorr-Bremse von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

technotrans Aktie [Valor: 4630018 / ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.03.2024 10:27:46

EQS-DD: technotrans SE: Michael Finger, buy

finanzen.net zero technotrans-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

technotrans
27.66 CHF 4.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.03.2024 / 10:26 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Finger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
technotrans SE

b) LEI
5299003IANGEF3R55G44 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
17.40 EUR 43500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
17.4000 EUR 43500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


22.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
48336 Sassenberg
Germany
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




90445  22.03.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1865479&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu technotrans SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten