SMI 10'506 -1.0%  SPI 13'788 -0.9%  Dow 31'862 -1.2%  DAX 14'712 -0.4%  Euro 0.9908 -0.6%  EStoxx50 4'054 -0.3%  Gold 1'993 0.2%  Bitcoin 26'300 1.3%  Dollar 0.9300 0.4%  Öl 71.1 -1.9% 
20.03.2023 10:16:08

EQS-DD: technotrans SE: Michael Finger, buy

technotrans
27.66 CHF 4.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.03.2023 / 10:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Finger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
technotrans SE

b) LEI
5299003IANGEF3R55G44 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
27.30 EUR 50505.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
27.3000 EUR 50505.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


20.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
48336 Sassenberg
Germany
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




81793  20.03.2023 CET/CEST



