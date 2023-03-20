EQS-DD: technotrans SE: Michael Finger, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.03.2023 / 10:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Michael Last name(s): Finger





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

technotrans SE

b) LEI

5299003IANGEF3R55G44

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



27.30 EUR 50505.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



27.3000 EUR 50505.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

17/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





