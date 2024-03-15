Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SynBiotic Aktie [Valor: 111572853 / ISIN: DE000A3E5A59]
15.03.2024 18:01:00

EQS-DD: SynBiotic SE: Frank Otto, Granting of 86,465 subscription rights as part of the rights issue of a 6% convertible bond March 2024/2025.

SynBiotic
8.94 EUR -6.49%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.03.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Frank
Last name(s): Otto

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SynBiotic SE

b) LEI
48510041U2G1IWA3R418 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Subscription rights to a 6% convertible bond March 2024/2025.

b) Nature of the transaction


Granting of 86,465 subscription rights as part of the rights issue of a 6% convertible bond March 2024/2025.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
11/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


15.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: SynBiotic SE
Münsterstr. 336
40470 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: https://www.synbiotic.com/



 
End of News EQS News Service




90289  15.03.2024 CET/CEST



