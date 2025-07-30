Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.07.2025 13:58:02

EQS-DD: Symrise AG: Dr. Stephanie Cossmann, buy

Symrise
74.98 CHF -6.42%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.07.2025 / 13:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Stephanie
Last name(s): Cossmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Symrise AG

b) LEI
529900D82I6R9601CF26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SYM9999

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
81.82 EUR 20,455.00 EUR
81.88 EUR 54,859.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
81.8637 EUR 75,314.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/07/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate (Best Execution)
MIC: XGRM


30.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstrasse 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




99958  30.07.2025 CET/CEST