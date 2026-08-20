STRATEC Aktie 29256738 / DE000STRA555
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20.08.2026 18:37:41
EQS-DD: STRATEC SE: Andrea Leistner, Acquisition of 35,000 STRATEC SE shares from Ralf Leistner by way of gift
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
20.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STRATEC SE
|Gewerbestr. 37
|75217 Birkenfeld
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.stratec.com
|LEI Code:
|529900ZZJWANAFSPGV30
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106738 20.08.2026 CET/CEST
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