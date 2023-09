EQS-DD: STRABAG SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

STRABAG SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.09.2023 / 13:35 CET/CEST

Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG, FN 63197 m 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status The notification concerns Andreas Brandstetter, Member of the Supervisory Board. b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name STRABAG SE, FN 88983 h b) LEI 529900TYYSRJH2VJSP60 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Subscription right to choose a distribution in the form of shares, based on the AGM resolution of 16.06.2023 Identification code AT000000STR1 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of the Subscription Right c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) EUR 36.20 3,572,613 d) Aggregated Information Price Aggregated Volume EUR 129,328,590.60 3,572,613 e) Date of the transaction 2023-09-20; UTC +2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

