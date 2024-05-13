Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Stabilus Aktie [Valor: 121550727 / ISIN: DE000STAB1L8]
13.05.2024 18:21:35

EQS-DD: Stabilus SE: Stefan Bauerreis, buy

Stabilus
54.39 CHF -2.59%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.05.2024 / 18:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Bauerreis

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Stabilus SE

b) LEI
529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000STAB1L8

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
55.50 EUR 8325.00 EUR
56.00 EUR 11200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
55.7857 EUR 19525.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


13.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: group.stabilus.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




91493  13.05.2024 CET/CEST



