SMA Solar Aktie [Valor: 4337414 / ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9]
21.12.2022 11:38:54

EQS-DD: SMA Solar Technology AG: Kirstin Homburg-Kleinkauf, sell

SMA Solar
67.04 CHF 1.57%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.12.2022 / 11:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Kirstin
Last name(s): Homburg-Kleinkauf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Kleinkauf
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SMA Solar Technology AG

b) LEI
529900Q6JQHI8X451Q21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)


























































Price(s) Volume(s)
68.8000 EUR 6880.00 EUR
68.8000 EUR 221880.00 EUR
68.8000 EUR 6880.00 EUR
68.8000 EUR 108360.00 EUR
69.1000 EUR 2556.70 EUR
69.0000 EUR 29256.00 EUR
69.0500 EUR 12429.00 EUR
69.0000 EUR 2277.00 EUR
69.0000 EUR 7797.00 EUR
69.0000 EUR 3933.00 EUR
69.0000 EUR 20700.00 EUR
69.0000 EUR 6900.00 EUR
69.0000 EUR 6900.00 EUR
69.0000 EUR 1242.00 EUR
69.0000 EUR 2967.00 EUR
68.0500 EUR 4559.35 EUR
68.0000 EUR 2788.00 EUR
68.0000 EUR 26112.00 EUR
69.0000 EUR 26496.00 EUR
69.0000 EUR 6900.00 EUR
69.0000 EUR 6900.00 EUR
69.0000 EUR 6900.00 EUR
69.0000 EUR 6900.00 EUR
69.0000 EUR 10695.00 EUR
68.1000 EUR 3949.80 EUR
68.0000 EUR 36448.00 EUR
68.0000 EUR 7684.00 EUR
68.0000 EUR 99076.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
68.6366 EUR 686365.8500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


21.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG
Sonnenallee 1
34266 Niestetal
Germany
Internet: http://www.sma.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




80067  21.12.2022 CET/CEST



