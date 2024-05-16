Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
16.05.2024 13:42:34

EQS-DD: SMA Solar Technology AG: Barbara Gregor, buy

SMA Solar
48.23 CHF -3.73%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.05.2024 / 13:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Barbara
Last name(s): Gregor

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SMA Solar Technology AG

b) LEI
529900Q6JQHI8X451Q21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
48.9400 EUR 6362.20 EUR
49.0600 EUR 28749.16 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
49.0382 EUR 35111.3600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XGAT
MIC: XGAT


16.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG
Sonnenallee 1
34266 Niestetal
Germany
Internet: http://www.sma.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




91603  16.05.2024 CET/CEST



