EQS-DD: SMA Solar Technology AG: Barbara Gregor, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.05.2024 / 13:41 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Barbara Last name(s): Gregor





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SMA Solar Technology AG

b) LEI

529900Q6JQHI8X451Q21

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



48.9400 EUR 6362.20 EUR



49.0600 EUR 28749.16 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



49.0382 EUR 35111.3600 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

15/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XGAT MIC: XGAT





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

16.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





