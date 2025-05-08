|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|
08.05.2025 08:13:19
EQS-DD: SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG: RCM Beteiligungs AG, buy
SM Wirtschaftsberatungs
4.60 EUR -14.81%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
08.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG
|Fronäckerstraße 34
|71063 Sindelfingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.smw-ag.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
98452 08.05.2025 CET/CEST
