Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’114 -1.0%  SPI 16’523 -0.9%  Dow 41’114 0.7%  DAX 23’116 -0.6%  Euro 0.9325 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’230 -0.6%  Gold 3’355 -0.3%  Bitcoin 81’571 2.0%  Dollar 0.8249 0.2%  Öl 61.6 1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
DocMorris-Aktie: DocMorris gibt Einzelheiten zur geplanten Kapitalerhöhung bekannt
Henkel-Aktie: Henkel mit leichtem Umsatzminus im ersten Quartal - Positive Aussichten für Consumer Brands
Apple-Event voraus: Welche Ankündigungen für iPhone & Co. Nutzer von der WWDC 2025 erwarten dürfen
Warum der US-Dollar zu Euro und Franken etwas zulegt
Ausblick: D-Wave Quantum stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

08.05.2025 08:13:19

EQS-DD: SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG: RCM Beteiligungs AG, buy

SM Wirtschaftsberatungs
4.60 EUR -14.81%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.05.2025 / 08:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: RCM Beteiligungs AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Schmitt
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG

b) LEI
529900BQREX03QDSFT72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1RFMZ1

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
4.80 EUR 5,587.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
4.8000 EUR 5,587.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/05/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XFRA


08.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG
Fronäckerstraße 34
71063 Sindelfingen
Germany
Internet: www.smw-ag.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




98452  08.05.2025 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten