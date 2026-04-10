Sixt Aktie 348141 / DE0007231326
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
News + Analysen
Fundamental
zugeh. Wertpapiere
|
10.04.2026 18:51:12
EQS-DD: Sixt SE: Katag Aktiengesellschaft, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
10.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sixt SE
|Zugspitzstrasse 1
|82049 Pullach i. Isartal
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://ir.sixt.eu
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104344 10.04.2026 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Sixt SE St.
|
18:55
|EQS-DD: Sixt SE: Katag Aktiengesellschaft, buy (EQS Group)
|
18:55
|EQS-DD: Sixt SE: Katag Aktiengesellschaft, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
18:51
|EQS-DD: Sixt SE: Katag Aktiengesellschaft, buy (EQS Group)
|
18:51
|EQS-DD: Sixt SE: Katag Aktiengesellschaft, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
31.03.26
|März 2026: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Sixt SE St-Aktie angepasst (finanzen.net)
|
27.03.26
|EQS-DD: Sixt SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them (EQS Group)
|
27.03.26
|EQS-DD: Sixt SE: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen (EQS Group)
|
27.03.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX fällt am Freitagnachmittag zurück (finanzen.ch)