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Sixt Aktie 348141 / DE0007231326

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10.04.2026 18:51:12

EQS-DD: Sixt SE: Katag Aktiengesellschaft, buy

Sixt
65.40 CHF 1.50%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.04.2026 / 18:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Katag Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Daniel
Last name(s): Terberger
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Sixt SE

b) LEI
5299004ZME6CSBR7WP07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007231334

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
58.9217 EUR 165,039.6817 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
58.9217 EUR 165,039.6817 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


10.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Sixt SE
Zugspitzstrasse 1
82049 Pullach i. Isartal
Germany
Internet: http://ir.sixt.eu



 
End of News EQS News Service




104344  10.04.2026 CET/CEST





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