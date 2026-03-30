Sirma Group Aktie 30487780 / BG1100032140
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30.03.2026 14:15:22
EQS-DD: Sirma Group Holding JSC: Member of the Board Atanas Kiryakov, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
30.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sirma Group Holding
|135 Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd.
|1784 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|Internet:
|https://investors.sirma.com/en
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104038 30.03.2026 CET/CEST
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