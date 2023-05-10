Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
sino Aktie [Valor: 1205802 / ISIN: DE0005765507]
10.05.2023 14:43:51

EQS-DD: sino AG: Ingo Hillen, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.05.2023 / 14:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Ingo
Last name(s): Hillen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
sino AG

b) LEI
5299008GFCQY16M45R85 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005765507

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
32.10 EUR 1412.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
32.1000 EUR 1412.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


10.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: sino AG
Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sino.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




83093  10.05.2023 CET/CEST



