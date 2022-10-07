Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'403 0.1%  SPI 13'327 0.1%  Dow 29'927 -1.2%  DAX 12'476 0.0%  Euro 0.9700 0.1%  EStoxx50 3'430 -0.1%  Gold 1'710 -0.1%  Bitcoin 19'815 0.3%  Dollar 0.9900 0.0%  Öl 95.7 0.8% 
0 CHF Kommission

sino Aktie [Valor: 1205802 / ISIN: DE0005765507]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.10.2022 14:11:09

EQS-DD: sino AG english

sino
100.30 CHF 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.10.2022 / 14:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: MMI Leisure & Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ingo
Last name(s): Hillen
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
sino AG

b) LEI
5299008GFCQY16M45R85 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005765507

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
27.00 EUR 11772.00 EUR
27.10 EUR 32492.90 EUR
27.20 EUR 41915.20 EUR
27.30 EUR 27791.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
27.1749 EUR 113971.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


07.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: sino AG
Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sino.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




78761  07.10.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1459413&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿