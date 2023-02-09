EQS-DD: sino AG: Dr. Marcus Krumbholz, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.02.2023 / 15:13 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Marcus Last name(s): Krumbholz





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

sino AG

b) LEI

5299008GFCQY16M45R85

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005765507





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



31.40 EUR 7850.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



31.4000 EUR 7850.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

09/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Düsseldorf Stock Exchange MIC: XDUS





