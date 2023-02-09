SMI 11'263 -0.1%  SPI 14'523 0.0%  Dow 33'949 -0.6%  DAX 15'570 1.0%  Euro 0.9889 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'256 1.1%  Gold 1'887 0.6%  Bitcoin 20'863 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9168 -0.4%  Öl 84.5 -0.6% 
09.02.2023 15:13:59

EQS-DD: sino AG: Dr. Marcus Krumbholz, buy

sino
100.30 CHF 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.02.2023 / 15:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Marcus
Last name(s): Krumbholz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
sino AG

b) LEI
5299008GFCQY16M45R85 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005765507

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
31.40 EUR 7850.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
31.4000 EUR 7850.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Düsseldorf Stock Exchange
MIC: XDUS


09.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: sino AG
Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sino.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




80881  09.02.2023 CET/CEST



