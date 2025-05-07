Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’135 -0.8%  SPI 16’546 -0.7%  Dow 41’008 0.4%  DAX 23’139 -0.5%  Euro 0.9337 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’236 -0.5%  Gold 3’390 -1.2%  Bitcoin 79’554 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8222 0.0%  Öl 62.0 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Netflix probiert KI-Suche und Hochkant-Clips aus - Aktie etwas höher
Strategy-Aktie und Bitcoin im Aufwind: Strategy stockt Bitcoin-Bestände auf
Barrick Gold-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Barrick Gold verzeichnet Gewinne
Disney-Aktie zieht an: Entertainment-Riese Disney kehrt mit sattem Gewinn zurück
Meta-Aktie profitiert: Gericht spricht WhatsApp-Mutter Schadensersatz in dreistelliger Millionenhöhe zu
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

07.05.2025 15:35:13

EQS-DD: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft: Matthias Schoenberg, buy

Simona
57.00 EUR -5.79%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.05.2025 / 15:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Matthias
Last name(s): Schoenberg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900BTXZALKUBU3387 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5CP0

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
60.50 EUR 10,890.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
60.5000 EUR 10,890.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/05/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


07.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft
Teichweg 16
55606 Kirn an der Nahe
Germany
Internet: www.simona.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




98446  07.05.2025 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Simona AG Inhaber-Akt

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?