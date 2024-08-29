Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’413 0.5%  SPI 16’464 0.5%  Dow 41’091 -0.4%  DAX 18’924 0.8%  Euro 0.9359 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’961 1.0%  Gold 2’523 0.8%  Bitcoin 50’285 1.2%  Dollar 0.8433 0.2%  Öl 78.4 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger Technology135706599Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842DocMorris4261528ABB1222171Stadler Rail217818Kuros32581411Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Was war das Problem bei NVIDA? - China-Exporte boomen
Weshalb sich der Dollar zu Franken und Euro erholt
Krypto-Bullenmarkt: Experten legen sich auf Dauer fest
Birkenstock-Aktie verliert: Gewinnwachstum bei Birkenstock bleibt hinter den Erwartungen zurück
Nestlé beruft nach Schneiders Rücktritt Veteran zum CEO: Analyst hält Führungswechsel für "keine schlechte Sache"
Suche...

Simona Aktie [Valor: 113452382 / ISIN: DE000A3E5CP0]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.08.2024 11:29:25

EQS-DD: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft: Matthias Schoenberg, buy

Simona
69.50 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.08.2024 / 11:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Matthias
Last name(s): Schoenberg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900BTXZALKUBU3387 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5CP0

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
69 EUR 6900 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
69.0000 EUR 6900.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


29.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft
Teichweg 16
55606 Kirn an der Nahe
Germany
Internet: www.simona.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




93933  29.08.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1977849&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Simona AG Inhaber-Akt

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten