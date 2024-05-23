Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’005 0.4%  SPI 16’023 0.4%  Dow 39’671 -0.5%  DAX 18’727 0.3%  Euro 0.9911 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’045 0.4%  Gold 2’366 -0.5%  Bitcoin 63’540 0.4%  Dollar 0.9135 -0.2%  Öl 82.6 1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Ahold Delhaize-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Ahold Delhaize steckt sich neue Wachstumsziele
CTS Eventim-Aktie stark: CTS Eventim mit Gewinnsprung im 1. Quartal
Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX mittags fester
Starker Wochentag in Zürich: SLI mit Kursplus
ATX Prime aktuell: ATX Prime mittags mit Kursplus
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Simona Aktie [Valor: 113452382 / ISIN: DE000A3E5CP0]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.05.2024 12:32:52

EQS-DD: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft: Matthias Schoenberg, buy

finanzen.net zero Simona-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Simona
73.00 EUR -1.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.05.2024 / 12:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Matthias
Last name(s): Schoenberg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900BTXZALKUBU3387 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5CP0

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
74.00 EUR 1480.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
74.0000 EUR 1480.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Stuttgart, Germany
MIC: XSTU


23.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft
Teichweg 16
55606 Kirn an der Nahe
Germany
Internet: www.simona.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




91837  23.05.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1909925&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Simona AG Inhaber-Akt

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten